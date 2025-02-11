Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.71. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

