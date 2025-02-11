Choreo LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Raymond James by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $162.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

