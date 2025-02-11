Choreo LLC Purchases 2,265 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $151.42 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.04.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

