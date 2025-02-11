Choreo LLC Purchases 6,060 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $627,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 19.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 284.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 322,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently -28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

