Choreo LLC Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after purchasing an additional 174,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,694,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $432.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.99 and a 1 year high of $439.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.06.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

