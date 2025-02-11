Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 38,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.65. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $181.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $251,127.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,924.23. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,032,875.70. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.