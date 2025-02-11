Choreo LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,043,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $360,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after purchasing an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,174,000 after purchasing an additional 724,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $202,803,000 after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

