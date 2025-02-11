Choreo LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after acquiring an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,883.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 357,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 197,531 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,332,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,779,000 after purchasing an additional 121,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $117.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average is $119.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

