Choreo LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

