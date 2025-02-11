Choreo LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,025,000. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,302.3% during the third quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 75,597 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 109.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $67.47.
About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
