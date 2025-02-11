Choreo LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,025,000. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,302.3% during the third quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 75,597 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 109.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $67.47.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.