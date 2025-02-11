Choreo LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Baird R W cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

