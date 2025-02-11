Choreo LLC Sells 430 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,935,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average of $184.37. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $112.17 and a one year high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.