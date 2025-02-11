Choreo LLC Sells 434 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Popular by 18.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth about $569,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 98.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Popular by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 34.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.46.

Popular Increases Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.