Choreo LLC Sells 667 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

