Choreo LLC Sells 9,012 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

