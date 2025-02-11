Choreo LLC Sells 920 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Radian Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,909.50. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

