Choreo LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.