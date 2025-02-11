Choreo LLC Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Choreo LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,957 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.