Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$19.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$13.93 and a 52-week high of C$24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.91.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

