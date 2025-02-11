Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Stock Price Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 25,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 22,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

