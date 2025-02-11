Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRN

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $242.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

Insider Activity at Citi Trends

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990.24. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $40,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.