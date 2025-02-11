Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Civista Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.