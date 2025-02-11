Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $34.51 on Monday. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $487.63 million, a P/E ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,270,676. The trade was a 0.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Clearfield by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Clearfield by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 54,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

