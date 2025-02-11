Climb Bio FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Climb Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Climb Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Climb Bio in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Climb Bio Trading Down 6.0 %

Climb Bio stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.24. Climb Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14.

Climb Bio Company Profile

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

