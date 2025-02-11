Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $25,588,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $147,160,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,851.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 138,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 131,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,130,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 70.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.4 %

NET opened at $172.40 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of -783.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,665,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,115,283.62. This trade represents a 21.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,118 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,697,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,582.70. This represents a 16.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,738 shares of company stock valued at $69,632,506. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

