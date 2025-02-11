CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Financial Analysis

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and CNFinance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $502.40 million 7.13 -$1.51 billion ($5.41) -2.37 CNFinance $1.11 billion 0.08 $23.26 million $0.31 3.98

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific. Core Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 15 1 3.06 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Core Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $19.07, suggesting a potential upside of 48.73%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A CNFinance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Core Scientific beats CNFinance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.