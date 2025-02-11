CNO Financial Group’s (CNO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $56,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,645.92. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,962 shares of company stock worth $380,717. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,199,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 899,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,526,000 after buying an additional 232,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 181,711 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.