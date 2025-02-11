Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) vs. Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and Codere Online Luxembourg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A -12.23% 3.41% Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valuence Merger Corp. I 0 0 0 0 0.00 Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Valuence Merger Corp. I and Codere Online Luxembourg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.41%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than Valuence Merger Corp. I.

Risk and Volatility

Valuence Merger Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and Codere Online Luxembourg”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A N/A $4.77 million $0.16 72.82 Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Codere Online Luxembourg beats Valuence Merger Corp. I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.