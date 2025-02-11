Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance
CMCO opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.22. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $45.84.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.
