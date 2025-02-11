Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.22. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,562.76. This trade represents a 19.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.