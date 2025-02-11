Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CHCT opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $564.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

