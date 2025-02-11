COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $33.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Shares of CMPS opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 211.7% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 914,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 621,222 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.