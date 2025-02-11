Conduent (CNDT) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent Stock Down 2.3 %

Conduent stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Conduent has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

