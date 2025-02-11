Conduent (CNDT) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Conduent Stock Down 2.3 %
Conduent stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Conduent has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.
Conduent Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Conduent
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.