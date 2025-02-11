Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $103.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $538.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Owens sold 46,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $4,721,572.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,610,927.32. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $1,270,299.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,260. This trade represents a 42.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,358. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 408,610 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $16,535,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $18,893,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,377,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

