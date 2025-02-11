Contrasting Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) & Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alico and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $46.64 million 4.88 $6.97 million $0.92 32.36 Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $24.12 million 0.94 $11.50 million N/A N/A

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alico.

Get Alico alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 14.95% -6.06% -3.99% Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summary

62.3% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Alico beats Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Land Management and Other Operations segment is involved in the activities related to native plant sales, grazing and hunting leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pastureland; and activities related to rock mining royalties and other insignificant lines of business, as well as in the activities related to owning and/or leasing improved farmland. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. Its segments include refined teas and processed teas. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.