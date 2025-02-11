Contrasting Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) & TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares and TAL Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TAL Education Group
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $15.53, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given TAL Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares
|$407.87 million
|0.58
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TAL Education Group
|$1.49 billion
|5.54
|-$3.57 million
|$0.19
|71.82
Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
37.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|TAL Education Group
|5.77%
|3.22%
|2.23%
Summary
TAL Education Group beats Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares
Jinxin Technology Holding Co. engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices. The company also operates www.xueersi.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. It offers its services under the Haoweilai and Think Academy brands. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
