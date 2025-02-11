Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 98,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

