Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,222,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,588,000 after buying an additional 535,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DOWLING & PARTN cut Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Get Our Latest Report on CRBG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,584,743.74. This trade represents a 48.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.