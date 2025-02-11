Cormark Issues Negative Estimate for ATS Earnings

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.67.

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$41.72 on Monday. ATS has a 12-month low of C$33.47 and a 12-month high of C$55.45. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.49.

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

