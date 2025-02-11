Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $387.92 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.68. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

