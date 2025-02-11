Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

