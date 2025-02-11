Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Position Reduced by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,735,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Credicorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,042,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Credicorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,674,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,991,000 after purchasing an additional 41,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 782.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,326,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,138,000 after buying an additional 1,176,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,235,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $191.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

