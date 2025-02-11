Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $470.32 and traded as high as $511.86. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $503.37, with a volume of 62,375 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.32. The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total transaction of $270,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,420.70. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

