CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in CRH by 9.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of CRH by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

