Critical Contrast: Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) versus Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Bentley Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $2.87 billion 92.73 $209.82 million $0.19 613.98 Bentley Systems $1.23 billion 10.96 $326.71 million $1.11 41.72

Bentley Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies. Bentley Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palantir Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 6 12 3 0 1.86 Bentley Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of current recommendations for Palantir Technologies and Bentley Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $69.44, suggesting a potential downside of 40.47%. Bentley Systems has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Bentley Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Palantir Technologies has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies 16.13% 7.21% 5.76% Bentley Systems 27.73% 29.50% 8.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Palantir Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies. The company was founded by Alexander Ceadmon Karp, Peter Andreas Thiel, Stephen Cohen, and Nathan Dale Gettings in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS. It also provides infrastructure cloud applications, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and AssetWise, as well as iTwin platform that enables users to create and curate cloud native 4D/5D digital representations of physical infrastructure assets consisting of iTwin Capture, iTwin Experience, and iTwin IoT platforms. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, subsurface, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.