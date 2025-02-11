Critical Contrast: Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) & Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Lendway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Lendway”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $68.03 million 0.06 -$20.65 million ($27.98) -0.16 Lendway $18.80 million 0.40 $2.41 million ($1.98) -2.16

Lendway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scheid Vineyards, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -43.54% N/A N/A Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32%

Summary

Lendway beats Scheid Vineyards on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

