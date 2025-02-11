Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Shares Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

