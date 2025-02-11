Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Shares Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 4.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.