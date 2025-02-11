Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $99,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,590.50. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $53,547.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,261.60. This trade represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $246,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.16. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

