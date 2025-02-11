Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $353.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $225.33 and a 12-month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.