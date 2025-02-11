Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $353.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $225.33 and a 12-month high of $393.40.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
