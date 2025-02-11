CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment accounts for 2.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.67% of CVD Equipment worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

