CVS Health (CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $96.90 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %
CVS Health stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.