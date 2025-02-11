CVS Health (CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $96.90 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

